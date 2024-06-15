Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 3,857,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,673. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

