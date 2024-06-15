Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. TJX Companies comprises 1.0% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $108.50. 3,698,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

