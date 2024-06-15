Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.25. 931,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day moving average is $245.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

