Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 298,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

