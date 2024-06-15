Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 28295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.24 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market cap of £8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.17.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

