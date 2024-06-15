Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$70.25 and last traded at C$70.43. Approximately 920,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,218,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.97.
NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.593642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 127.47%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
