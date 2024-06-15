NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

