Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 180,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,261,633 shares of company stock valued at $195,475,671. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

OXY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.84. 8,611,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

