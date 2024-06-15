Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $1,645,972.82 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Okta by 2,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

