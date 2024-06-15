Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average of $201.47. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

