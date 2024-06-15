Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO Sells $272,923.50 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

ONB stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

