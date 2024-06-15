OpenBlox Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,741.97 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $163,993.33 and approximately $48,741.97 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

