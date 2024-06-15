Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.50

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.73). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.

Ophir Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.50. The company has a market cap of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Ophir Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.