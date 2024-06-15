Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Oracle stock opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $379.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

