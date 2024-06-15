Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

