Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.