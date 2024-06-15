Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
OGEN opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.58.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
