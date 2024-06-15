Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $12.30 during trading on Friday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.
Orica Company Profile
