Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $12.30 during trading on Friday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

