OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 7238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.