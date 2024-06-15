OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 7238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

