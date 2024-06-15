Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$450.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.0 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $99.42 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.