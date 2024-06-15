Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given New GBX 2,750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,750 ($35.02) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.41).
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,886.79%.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
