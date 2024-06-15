Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $317.31 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

