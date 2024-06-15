PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL Sells 3,600 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCCO stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

