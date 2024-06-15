PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.13. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

