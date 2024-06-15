Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.54. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $335.51 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

