PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 24.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

