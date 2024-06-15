Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 494,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. 186,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,344. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

