PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,323,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,938,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after purchasing an additional 151,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,372,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 787,968 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,758,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

