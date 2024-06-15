PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,120 shares of company stock worth $8,501,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 128,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

