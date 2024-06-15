PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMT opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

