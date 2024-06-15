PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

