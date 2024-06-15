Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFGC. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

