Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,832.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 244,283 shares of company stock valued at $317,849. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

