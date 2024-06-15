Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Buys C$184,680.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.39 per share, with a total value of C$184,680.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

