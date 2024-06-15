Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,461,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

