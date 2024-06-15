Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $879.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
Featured Stories
