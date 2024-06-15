Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. 2,643,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

