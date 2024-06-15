Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 29,461,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

