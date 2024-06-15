Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,059 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 685,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

