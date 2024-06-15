Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.01. 82,038,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,882,416. The firm has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

