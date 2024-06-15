Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.58. 831,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.