Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. 164,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

