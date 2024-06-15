Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA BILZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $100.91. 38,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

