Pineridge Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $669.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,447,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,279. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $675.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $615.54 and its 200-day moving average is $568.40. The company has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

