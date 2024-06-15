Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 648 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

