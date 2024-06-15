Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 97,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $572.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.