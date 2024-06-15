Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Shares Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Plateau Energy Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65.
Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile
Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.
