Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Polar Power stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.