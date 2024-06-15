Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

