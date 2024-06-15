Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

