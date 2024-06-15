Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Procaps Group Trading Up 1.2 %
PROC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.17.
About Procaps Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.