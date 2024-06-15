Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Procaps Group Trading Up 1.2 %

PROC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.17.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

