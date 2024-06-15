ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 53.7% in May

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of BIB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,238. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIB. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.