ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 53.7% in May

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BIB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,238. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
