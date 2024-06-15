PSQ (PSQH) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PSQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 268 565 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 109.31%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -1.74

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.